Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Mules & Clogs
Birkenstock
Boston Sfb Midnight Suede
$298.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Iconic
Need a few alternatives?
Birkenstock
Boston Sfb Midnight Suede
BUY
$298.00
The Iconic
Crocs
Hello Kitty Siren Clog
BUY
$179.99
Crocs
Crocs
Hello Kitty Classic Clog
BUY
$94.99
Crocs
Salter House
Gardana Clog
BUY
$62.00
Salter House
More from Birkenstock
Birkenstock
Boston Sfb Midnight Suede
BUY
$298.00
The Iconic
Birkenstock
Arizona Big Buckle Parent Leather Sandals
BUY
$125.12
$208.54
Net-A-Porter
Birkenstock
Arizona Oiled Leather Sandals
BUY
$208.32
Net-A-Porter
Birkenstock
Boston Leather Clogs
BUY
$319.00
Matches
More from Mules & Clogs
Birkenstock
Boston Sfb Midnight Suede
BUY
$298.00
The Iconic
Dr. Martens
Eviee Sendal Leather Heeled Shoes
BUY
$160.00
Dr. Martens
Lululemon
Dance Studio Relaxed-fit Mid-rise Cargo Jogger
BUY
$128.00
Lululemon
Reformation
Waldorf Kitten Heeled Mule
BUY
$278.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted