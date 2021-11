Opening Ceremony x Birkenstock

Boston Magritte Eye

$180.00

BIRKENSTOCK and Opening Ceremony present one of Magritte’s renditions of Le Faux Miroir on the classic Boston clog. Here a single large eye stares out from an iris painted as a bright cloudfilled sky. Or, is it that the viewer is looking at the eye? Eyes have long been a favorite subject among Surrealists, as a portal between the inner/subjective and outer/objective worlds.