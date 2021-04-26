Birkenstock

Boston Leather Slippers

$135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Debuted in 1977, Birkenstock's iconic 'Boston' slippers are still so highly regarded for their comfort and ease. This pair has been made in Germany from leather and set on ergonomic cork soles designed to mold to your feet over time. They also have the brand's signature buckled strap at the side. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Only available in full sizes, go up to the nearest whole size if you take a half size Italian sizing View size guide Details & Care Sole measures approximately 25mm/ 1 inch Chocolate leather Buckle-fastening strap Made in Germany Made in Germany