LEHFarm

Boston Fern Plant

$10.99

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

This listing is for one young Nephrolepis Boston fern, 'Nevada' variety. The photograph shown in the 10" pot is for reference only. Shipment size is approximately 2 - 4 inches tall at shipment. Enjoy watching this baby grow and perform! If your temperature is forecast to be below 50 degrees F, be sure to purchase plant with heat pack. Ships USPS Priority mail. Scientific name: Nephrolepis exaltata Common name: Nevada Boston Fern A beautiful boston fern that is a great air purifier and is classified as non shedding. How great as that! Excellent in hanging baskets. Although slightly slower growing, it is a little darker green, a little more symmetrical and a little bit tougher. When grown correctly, this selection will produce less thatch which means less clean-up. Plant in partly shaded to full shade with moist, well drained soil and protect from frost. This fast growing plant is perfect for the home and office or outside in pots or hanging baskets in a sheltered area. Apply liquid fertilizer during spring and summer for optimum growth. The Boston Fern is thought to be one of the best air purifying houseplants. This evergreen plant not only helps to rid the home of harmful toxins it improves humidity by helping to restore moisture to the air naturally too. Thank you for your interest in our Little Eden. Ron and Annette Layton Little Eden Heirloom Farm Rate this description Did you find the above description useful? Let Etsy know.