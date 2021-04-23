Terrain

Boston Fern

Also known as the sword fern, this variety is frilly, fluffy, with large fronds that are often bright green. They originated in humid forests and swaps and need lots of humidity to thrive. - A terrain exclusive - Boston fern, soil, moss, plastic grower’s pot - Keep in a cool place with high humidity and indirect light - For extra humidity, set the fern's pot in a tray of pebbles filled with water - Mist leaves twice a week - Make sure soil remains damp to the touch - Plant: USA; Pot: Imported 12-16"H, 6.5" diameter Shipping + Returns