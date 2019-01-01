Mercury Row

Bostic Ladder Bookcase

$256.10 $159.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Display your collection of classics on the sleek and stylish Bostic Ladder Bookcase. Simple yet enticing, this bookcase is an ideal option to place in your living room, study room, home library, or office cabin. It has detailed lines and immaculate cuts, which accentuate its contemporary appeal. Featuring a fine finesse, this bookcase can be easily mounted on any flat wall in your home. The Bostic 71" Leaning Bookcase is engineered from medium-density fiberboard and veneers, which ensures years of sturdy and durable use. It has a beautiful combination of white and walnut finish, which looks spectacular in most decor styles. Featuring five wide shelves, it has an open-back design to accommodate larger books like encyclopedias, classic volumes, and heavy dictionaries. It stands on two slanted legs. Apart from using it to organize your books and magazines, this bookshelf can also be utilized to display decorative pieces, vases, picture frames and chunky candles. The Bostic 71" Leaning Bookcase requires minimal assembly and can be put together using an Allen wrench and screwdriver. Low on maintenance, it requires an occasional wipe with a soft, dry cloth.