Hugo Boss

Boss Bottled Absolute By Hugo Boss Men’s Cologne – Eau De Parfum

$97.00 $82.45

Buy Now Review It

At Kohls

Boss Bottled Absolute, an addictive interpretation of the timelessly masculine fragrance Boss Bottled, invites the Man of Today to dress and celebrate. This new limited edition fragrance combines sharp notes of apple and velvety spices with a perfectly crafted woody structure.