Boss Audio Bv9358b Car Dvd Player

$89.99 $76.48

Enjoy movies, music or talk radio when you hit the road with the Boss Audio BV9358B Double-DIN DVD Player with a 6.2-inch Touchscreen Monitor. Pop in a DVD/CD, connect your Smartphone or MP3 Player to the Auxiliary Input, turn on the AM/FM radio or plug into the USB and SD ports for more music options. You can also charge USB devices with the USB port. Bluetooth technology lets you play and control music apps like Pandora and Spotify and make calls hands-free. Choose your sound style with the built-in Preset EQ. Control it all with the Wireless Remote, your existing Steering Wheel Controls (interface sold separately) or the Touchscreen. Enjoy more entertainment choices with the Boss Audio BV9358B. For further product details, please scroll down.