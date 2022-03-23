Bose

Bose Sport Earbuds

$299.95 $211.00

Product Type: Headphones Model Number: 805746-0010 Country of Origin: China Package Weight: 0.79 lbs Bose Sport Earbuds are designed to energize your exercise with acclaimed lifelike sound and a comfortably secure fit. Get ready to beat your personal best, again and again. Bose patented acoustic port design and premium, high-efficiency drivers combine to deliver big sound from a small acoustic package. Bose signature Volume-Optimized Active EQ automatically adjusts the bass, midrange, and treble based on how loud or soft you play your music. And Bose new StayHearO Max tips create an airtight seal with your ear canal critical for hearing the deep low notes that add impact and emotion to your music and for blocking the ambient noise around you so you can focus on your music and your workout. Bose Sport Earbuds come with three sizes of StayHearO Max tips, so you can find the right fit for you. Every surface that touches your ear is made of soft silicone. Meanwhile, the unique umbrella-shaped tip and the extended flexible wing keep your Bose Sport Earbuds securely in place without need of an ear hook no matter how much you shake your head or jump up and down. Bose Sport Earbuds go through rigorous quality testing for durability. They’re also rated IPX4 for water resistance, which means they’re protected against sweat and light rain. The electronics inside are wrapped in special materials that protect them from moisture, so your earbuds stay in top shape, just like you. Bose Sport Earbuds feature a capacitive touch interface. On the right earbud, tap to play or pause music and to answer calls. And on the left earbud, double-tap to engage a Shortcut function of your choice like checking your battery level. If you get a phone call, instead of interrupting your workout, simply tap the right earbud or press and hold it to reject. If you answer, you’ll hear the call clearly in both ears.