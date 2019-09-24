Bose

Bose Soundtrue Ultra In-ear Headphones

Introducing headphones designed so nothing will get between you and your music. Sound True Ultra in-ear headphones deliver deep, rich sound across a wide frequency range. And the sealed acoustic design comfortably immerses you in your music, so you can hear every detail. The proprietary Stay Hear Ultra tips, available in three sizes, stay soft while giving you a secure fit. The inline microphone and remote let you easily switch between calls and music with your iPhone, and provide control for select iPod, iPhone and iPad models. A carrying case to store and protect your headphones is also included. Available in Charcoal or Frost. Included: Sound True Ultra in-ear headphones- 3 pairs Stay Hear Ultra tips (S, M, L)- carrying case- clothing clip.