Bose

Soundlink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker

$149.00 $129.00

State-of-the-art design – SoundLink Flex outdoor speaker is packed with exclusive technologies and a custom-engineered transducer for deep, clear, and immersive audio at home or on the go Clearest possible sound – Proprietary PositionIQtechnology automatically detects the position of your portable Bluetooth speaker for optimal sound quality in any orientation or environment Waterproof wireless speaker for travel – SoundLink Flex is rigorously tested to meet IP67 waterproof speaker standards. Crafted and sealed with waterproof materials, it even floats – ideal for outdoor adventures Portable Bluetooth speaker – Built to resist water, dust, and debris, in a design that withstands drops and rust, this compact speaker goes wherever you do. It’s also easy to hold and store, and resistant to corrosion and UV light Rechargeable wireless speaker battery – Portable speaker charges through USB-C cable (included). Lithium-ion battery offers up to 12 hours of life per charge The SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker does more than just immerse you – it provides a strong connection to your music. With crisp audio free of distortions, you’ll hear every instrument on the track and nuance in the vocals. It doesn’t matter how the portable speaker is positioned: PositionIQ technology detects its orientation and ensures the best sound. The portable Bluetooth speaker is packed with exclusive technologies. The transducer offers clear sound and deep bass. Its digital signal processing technologies, proprietary code, and custom algorithms work together for ideal sound quality wherever you are. Really, wherever, since the SoundLink Flex is an IP67 waterproof speaker. Its exterior can handle falls, the coat won’t peel or flake, and it resists corrosion and UV light. It’s also easy to hold or store, and you can secure the outdoor speaker with its utility loop. Rigorously tested to meet an IP67 rating, the SoundLink Flex is waterproof. It floats, too, so it won’t sink if it falls off your boat. For added protection from dust and debris, the Bluetooth speaker is crafted and sealed with waterproof materials. Plus, to ensure it can travel with you, Bose subjected the outdoor speaker to water, temperature, and drop tests. These proved that it’s durable enough for anything. And its battery offers up to 12 hours of unplugged play time. The Bose Connect app lets you customize the portable speaker settings, update software, and more. If your phone isn’t nearby, press and hold a button on the IP67 waterproof speaker to access your phone’s Siri or Google Assistant. A built-in microphone means you can also take and make phone calls through the SoundLink Flex. It also connects to other Bluetooth devices within 30 feet for even bigger sound.