Bose Soundlink Ae2 Wireless Bluetooth Over-ear Headphones With Built-in Microphone, Black

£159.00

At John Lewis

The SoundLink AE2 Over-Ear headphones are where wireless music freedom meets convenience. Comfortably delivering deep, immersive sound at any volume, these wireless headphones are well equipped to stream music from up to two Bluetooth devices. This will not only enable you to switch between music sorts, calls can be answered too. Made for music Using a combination of exclusive tech, these Bose headphones bring with it a new level of listening experience. Active EQ and TriPort technology work together to create sound which sounds crisp and powerful at any volume.