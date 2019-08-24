Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorTech & Gadgets
Bose

Bose Solo 5 Tv Sound System - Factory Renewed

$249.95$99.95
At eBay
Product Details Product Information Its high-quality sound systems and trend setting design have made Bose a household name in home entertainment since 1964. Tired of listening to the audio that comes directly from a TV? The Bose Solo 15 Series II delivers noticeably better sound that features an easy setup and a slim, sleek package. Get crystal clear sound with these impressive bookshelf speakers. For a practical audio accessory, place them on a shelf or end table for great audio and a compact look. A single speaker system using a passive sound bar, one without a built-in amplifier, needs to be connected to one in order to produce sound. Equipped with a digital coaxial input, these speakers can connect to DVD players, HDTV tuners, video game consoles and more. A convenient connection for a variety of A/V devices, the digital optical input is able to isolate an audio signal from a digital source. Product Identifiers Brand Bose MPN 626315-1100, 740928-1110 UPC 0017817698955, 0017817572408, 0017817572378, 0017817643955 Model Solo eBay Product ID (ePID) 150325896 Product Key Features Audio Inputs Digital Coaxial RCA, Stereo L/R RCA, Digital Optical TOSLINK Type Soundbar Connectivity Wired Configuration Single Speaker Dimensions Weight 10.1lb. Width 19in. Height 5in. Depth 23.5in. Additional Product Features Speaker Type TV Speakers Compatible Brand Universal Impedance 4ohm Available Colors Black
Featured in 1 story
These Are The Best Black Friday Tech Deals
by Sarah Midkiff