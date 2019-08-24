Product Details
Its high-quality sound systems and trend setting design have made Bose a household name in home entertainment since 1964. Tired of listening to the audio that comes directly from a TV? The Bose Solo 15 Series II delivers noticeably better sound that features an easy setup and a slim, sleek package. Get crystal clear sound with these impressive bookshelf speakers. For a practical audio accessory, place them on a shelf or end table for great audio and a compact look. A single speaker system using a passive sound bar, one without a built-in amplifier, needs to be connected to one in order to produce sound. Equipped with a digital coaxial input, these speakers can connect to DVD players, HDTV tuners, video game consoles and more. A convenient connection for a variety of A/V devices, the digital optical input is able to isolate an audio signal from a digital source.
Product Identifiers
Brand
Bose
MPN
626315-1100, 740928-1110
UPC
0017817698955, 0017817572408, 0017817572378, 0017817643955
Model
Solo
eBay Product ID (ePID)
150325896
Product Key Features
Audio Inputs
Digital Coaxial RCA, Stereo L/R RCA, Digital Optical TOSLINK
Type
Soundbar
Connectivity
Wired
Configuration
Single Speaker
Dimensions
Weight
10.1lb.
Width
19in.
Height
5in.
Depth
23.5in.
Additional Product Features
Speaker Type
TV Speakers
Compatible Brand
Universal
Impedance
4ohm
Available Colors
Black