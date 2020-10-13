Bose

Bose Quietcomfort 35 (series Ii) Wireless Headphones

$349.00 $199.00

Limited Edition, QC35 Series II, Noise Cancelling, Over Ear Headphones in Triple Midnight Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up Balanced audio performance at any volume Hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, access to future updates, and more through the Bose Connect app What happens when you clear away the noisy distractions of the world? Concentration goes to the next level. You get deeper into your music, your work, or whatever you want to focus on. That’s the power of Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II, the most powerful Bose noise cancelling headphones yet. Put them on and get closer to what you’re most passionate about. They’re Alexa-enabled, so you can enjoy entertainment, get information, and manage your day — all without looking at your phone. Adjust your level of noise cancelling between three settings using the Action button or the Bose Connect app. Volume-optimized EQ gives you balanced audio performance at any volume, and a noise-rejecting dual-microphone system provides clearer calls, even in noisy environments. And with easy Bluetooth pairing, 20 hours of battery life, and a durable, comfortable fit — you can keep the music or the quiet going all day long. Available in Black, Silver, or new, limited-edition Triple Midnight. Included: QuietComfort 35 II, carrying case, charging cable, audio cable for enjoying music without battery power.