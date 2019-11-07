Bose

Bose Portable Home Speaker — With Alexa Voice Control Built-in

$349.00

The Bose portable home speaker is our most versatile smart speaker. It’s a home speaker, a portable speaker, and a voice control speaker, all in one. Around the house, You can move it from room to room — and out of the house, You can take it with you wherever you go. Everywhere your Wi-Fi can reach, you can control the speaker with your voice and use it as an Amazon Alexa speaker or your Google assistant speaker. You’ll have access to all the popular music, internet radio stations, podcasts, and more from Amazon music, Spotify, Pandora, and more. Outside Wi-Fi range, you can control the speaker with your mobile phone or tablet via Bluetooth and listen to anything your device can play. The portable home speaker is designed to distribute audio in every direction at the same time, so whether you put it in the middle of the party or the corner of the room, The sound will come from all around you. And each part of the speaker Works in total harmony to deliver deep, clear, lifelike sound, no matter where you play it, no matter what you listen to. The Bose portable home speaker is also engineered with multi-room functionality. That means you can connect it to any other Bose smart speaker or sound bar you’ve got (like the Bose Home speaker 500) for a seamless audio experience throughout your home. Listen to different songs in different rooms, or one song in every room at the same time — and get everybody singing along. Available in triple Black or luxe silver. Included: Bose portable home speaker, power cord.