Bose

Bose Frames – Alto Style

$199.99

Bose Frames come in two timeless designs — Alto, which is square and angled; and Rondo, round and smaller. Both block up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays, weigh a mere 45 grams, and come with uniformly tinted lenses — which can be easily popped out and replaced with the first Frames’ accessories. There’s a Blue Gradient, non-polarized lens for both styles, and different polarized options for each — Mirrored Silver for Alto, and Mirrored Rose Gold for Rondo. All versions compliment Frames’ modern and minimal accents, including the gold-plated steel hinges and charging pins. And they all offer the same protection, scratch and shatter resistance as the product’s standard lenses.