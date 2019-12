Boscia

Boscia Super-cool De-puffing Eye Balm

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Super-Cool De-Puffing Eye Balm from boscia is cooling, soothing to instantly de-puff and revives tired eyes. Glides on silky-smooth and ''super cool'' with light hydration. A Super-7 Peptide Complex helps diminish puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines while providing a visible lifting effect. Travel-friendly tube makes it perfect for an on-the-go eye-pick-me-up.