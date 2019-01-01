Boscia

Boscia Luminizing Black Charcoal Mask

$34.00 $21.46

DESCRIPTION:The original and cult-favorite Charcoal peel off mask helps absorb and control oil, reduce the look of pores, and banish blackheads. Powerful Charcoal and Vitamin C work to brighten skin and detoxify pores of deep-down gunk for a radiant and flawlessly fresh complexion. Clinical studies show: - 100% of users reported their skin felt clean - 100% of user reported their skin felt less oily - 84.2% of users reported their skin appears more radiant - 84.2% of users reported their pores felt tighter and more refinedINGREDIENTS:Water/Aqua/Eau, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water, Glycereth-26, Butylene Glycol, Glycerin, Acrylates/Palmeth-25 Acrylate Copolymer, Iron Oxide (CI 77499), Pentylene Glycol, Montmorillonite, Polysorbate 20, Charcoal Powder, Lonicera Japonica (Honeysuckle) Flower Extract, Lonicera Caprifolium (Honeysuckle) Flower Extract, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Leaf Extract, Epilobium Angustifolium Flower/Leaf/Stem Extract, Pinus Pinaster Bark Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Citrus Grandis (Grapefruit) Seed Extract, Acrylates Copolymer, Xanthan Gum, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Diglycerin, Ceteth-25, Oleth-10, Sodium Hydroxid. Please refer to the ingredient list shown on your product for the most up-to-date information. Brand Story Plants are the secret to our skincare success. We're revolutionizing beauty routines around the world with products that are made for play and meant to be shared. Trust us, your skin wants in on the fun.