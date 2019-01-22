Boscia

Boscia Luminizing Black Charcoal Mask

The original and cult-favorite Charcoal peel off mask helps absorb and control oil, reduce the look of pores, and banish blackheads. Powerful Charcoal and Vitamin C work to brighten skin and detoxify pores of deep-down gunk for a radiant and flawlessly fresh complexion. Clinical studies show: - 100% of users reported their skin felt clean - 100% of user reported their skin felt less oily - 84.2% of users reported their skin appears more radiant - 84.2% of users reported their pores felt tighter and more refined Brand Story Plants are the secret to our skincare success. We're revolutionizing beauty routines around the world with products that are made for play and meant to be shared. Trust us, your skin wants in on the fun.