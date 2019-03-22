Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Hay
'borosilicate Mug', Pink
$25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At WallpaperSTORE*
Delivery & Returns All purchases are sent by Standard Shipping. If you can’t wait, select the Express Shipping. You can return all purchased products within 14 days. For more details on Shipping and Returns, contact our Customer Service.
Featured in 1 story
Supremely Luxe Mother's Day Gifts For Under $50
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Swell
Palm Beach Stainless Steel Water Bottle
$25.00
from
Swell
BUY
DETAILS
Goverre
Portable Stemless Wine Tumbler With Silicone Sleeve, Pi
$24.00
$21.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Define Bottle
Fruit Infusion Bottle Sport Flip Top, Raspberry , 16 Ou
$22.95
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
bkr
Bkr Naked
$38.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Hay
DETAILS
Hay
Copper Hanger (5-pack)
$11.00
from
Bando
BUY
DETAILS
Hay
Borosilicate Mug
$25.00
from
Hay
BUY
Hay
Indian Plate Rack
£155.00
from
Hay
BUY
DETAILS
Hay
Serving Tray
$40.00
from
Hay
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted