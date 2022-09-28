United States
NYX Professional Makeup
Born To Glow Liquid Illuminator
$7.50
At NYX Professional Makeup
Enjoy a luminous, lit-from-within glow year-round with the luxuriously lightweight NYX Professional Makeup Born to Glow Liquid Illuminator. This multifunctional moisturizing formula can be used as a foundation base or as a highlighter over cheekbones, décolletage, and cupid's bow for a natural-looking radiance that’ll have everyone talking. This Product is also: Vegan
