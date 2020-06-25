Saint Somebody

Born To Be Real Onepiece

$179.00 $99.00

Buy Now Review It

At CoEdition

Sleek & stylish, you're nothing but the real thing in this statement suit. One shoulder with built-in bust support, this swimsuit has been designed with curves in mind. Crafted from high-quality fabric and designed in Australia, this one piece will give you the confidence to be yourself, and nothing is more beautiful. Runs large, we suggest ordering one size down. Seamless finish Built-in under-bust support 80% Nylon, 20% Spandex 80% Nylon, 20% Spandex Imported