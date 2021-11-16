Too Faced

Born This Way Turn Up The Light Highlighting Palette

$42.00 $25.20

Too Faced Born This Way Turn Up The Light Highlighting Palette is a 3-finish baked highlighting palette. Benefits Customizable - Three finishes allow you to create your perfect level of glow Multi-Use - Can be used on face, eyes & body Infused with skin-loving Born This Way ingredients Buildable formula allows for controlled shimmer intensity Soft and silky pressed powder formula allows for easy pickup and payoff Vegan Cruelty free Paraben free Key Ingredients Coconut Water: Aids in delicately replenishing skin's moisture levels Alpine Rose: Helps support skin's health and resilience Hyaluronic Acid: Gives a smoother, more youthful appearance