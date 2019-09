Too Faced

'born This Way Naturally Radiant' Concealer 7ml

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Debenhams

Product description Item No. 1546141118 Instantly hide imperfections, vanish the appearance of dark circles, and blur the look of lines and wrinkles for complete coverage so undetectable, they'll think you were Born This Way. Volume: 7ml Enjoy an EXTRA 10% OFF* when you apply for a Debenhams Credit Card Apply now > *T&Cs apply. Credit available to over 18's & subject to status, provided by NewDay Ltd