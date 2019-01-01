Too Faced

Born This Way Foundation

£29.00

A make up icon, Born This Way Foundation by Too Faced offers medium-to-full, undetectable coverage that’s become rightfully famous. Inspired by the ‘I woke up like this’ beauty mantra, Too Faced set out on a mission to create a flawlessly natural-looking foundation – and Born This Way is the result. The luscious liquid formula is enhanced with gorgeous, skin-loving ingredients: coconut water helps to replenish skin’s moisture levels without overburdening it, alpine rose brightens and promotes elasticity and hyaluronic acid provides long-lasting hydration for a more youthful appearance. The 35-strong shade range is versatile enough to suit a wide array of skin tones: there’s everything from Cocoa to Porcelain, via Caramel, Almond and Sand.