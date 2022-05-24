Too Faced

Born This Way Ethereal Setting Powder Mini

$24.00

The MECCA view: Perfect and pocket sized for those wanting to keep shine at bay throughout the day. Set makeup with this vegan lightweight finishing powder that brightens the complexion and absorbs oil. Features a flashback-free formula for natural-looking, flawless skin with a soft glow. Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid: Nourishes while it smooths the skin, for a youthful, hydrated complexion. Made without: Animal products, parabens, phthalates, sulphates.