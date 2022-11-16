Too Faced

Born This Way Ethereal Light Illuminating Smoothing Concealer

$26.00

Too Faced

24-hour wear Non-creasing Waterproof, sweat & humidity-resistant WHAT IT IS This buttery, serum-light concealer effortlessly glides on skin to camouflage and cover imperfections for 24 hours, while improving the appearance of dark circles with a blend of plumping and hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Leaf Extract, Daikon Seed Extract and Squalane. Our waterproof formula diminishes signs of fatigue & imperfections while adding a natural luminosity for a look so naturally flawless…they’ll think you were Born This Way! TELL ME MORE COCONUT WATER: aids in delicately replenishing skin’s moisture levels ALPINE ROSE: helps empower skin’s health and resilience HYALURONIC ACID: gives a smoother, more youthful appearance Improves appearance of dark circles Locks down for 24 hours Delivers immediate & all-day moisture Diminishes signs of fatigue Brightens and adds luminosity Waterproof, Vegan, and Cruelty-free Unique, exclusive applicator for both precise application Powered By: Hyaluronic Acid Daikon Seed Extract Aloe Leaf Squalane LONGWEARING