LIP LUIRE GLOSS A lustrous, decadent gloss delivering a bold look. Lip Luire Gloss’s high shine and deep color pigment makes it perfect for wearing alone or layering over our Autuer Lip Color. Line it with our Vignette Lip Pencil to add dimension. Color: Gold shimmer with a hint of pink SCENE Some days your bubble-gum snapping alter ego takes over. You’re the very best combination of a pop star and a princess, and it’s hard to pretend you don’t know it. Double check your manicure and make sure there are no scuffs on your fabulous shoes before you leave the house. You know you can be demanding, but when the sparkles on your lips are so bright, how could anyone get in the way of your big plans? ‘Bored Now’ is the shimmering warm gold with a hint of pink finish gloss of your dreams, with all of the shine and sass, and none of the parabens, alcohols, sulfates, or nasty history of animal testing. NET WT. 0.22 OZ. 6.4g