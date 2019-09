CB2

Bordeaux White Chair

$749.00 $399.00

Buy Now Review It

At CB2

Modern sculpture. Tailored white chair makes a striking first impression. Handmade metal shell-shaped base with organic crossed legs brings an updated midcentury vibe to any living space. Defined cushions—the back rises above the frame for added support—white upholstery with tufted hexagon design, finished with welted detail. CB2 exclusive.