Boppy

Boppy Bare Naked Nursing Pillow And Positioner

$29.84

The original, award-winning Boppy® Feeding and Infant Support Pillow celebrates three decades of supporting moms, dads and babies! The Boppy® Nursing Pillow not only lifts babies to a more ergonomic position for comfortable feedings, but also transitions to support them as they grow offering the perfect spot for tummy time, playing, sitting or just discovering little fingers and toes. Personalize your nursing pillow with the choice of several Boppy® Slipcovers. With so many slipcovers available, one won’t be enough.