Booty Sparks

Booty Sparks Red Heart Glass Anal Plug Set

$42.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

Product Description Make That Booty Sparkle With Dazzling Red Hearts! Perfect For Anal Training & Temperature Play! Save 28% on this 3-piece set ¬–– it's like getting one free! Show the love between your cheeks with these special see-through glass butt plugs. Their solid mass and smooth surface fill your backdoor with a satisfyingly hard sensation. You get 3 graduated plugs to train with. Set of 3 different sized anal plugs Made from strong, tempered borosilicate glass Easy entry with smooth & tapered tip Works with all sex lubes Chill or warm glass for stimulating temperature play Great for anal training Sparkly faux gem made from red ABS plastic Small plug: 2.8 inches long, 2.3 inches insertable, up to 1 inch wide Medium plug: 3.3 inches long, 2.7 inches insertable, up to 1.3 inches wide Large plug: 3.7 inches long, 3.1 inches insertable, up 1.6 inches wide Pro Tip: always add lubrication to all anal plugs Regardless of your experience or skill, now you can train your tushie! Even if you've never played with an anal plug before, this kit does the trick for beginners & pros alike! Get started with the Small plug –– it's perfect for intermediate anal players to "warm up" or for beginners ready to stretch to the next level. You say you have more experience than that under your belt? Well, then go with Medium. Feeling bold? Craving a challenge? Large is what you want...and be very generous with the lube! These glass plugs are super smooth, each one has a tapered tip for easy entry. It's the same glass used for manufacturing cookware & lab equipment –– so very, very durable! Nearly any lube will do –– be generous with the slippery stuff to protect those super sensitive areas (and for delicious sensations). Get your backdoor ready for more advanced play or simply as a treat for the eyes for your partner –– put on a sparkling booty show they'll never forget! Experience these anal plugs as is, or add them to your solo play or sexual activities. You'll be helping your pelvic floor muscles with "squeeze & release" sensations you've never felt before. And guys –– your prostate will go wild! And there's so much more to enjoy –– warm or chill these heart-shaped dreams for even more pleasure! To warm them up, place plug under a hot water tap. To chill, dip 'em in a bowl of ice water. Glass plugs are naturally body safe & hypoallergenic for people sensitive to other materials. Their smooth texture makes these plugs easy to clean. Be sure to clean before & after use. Care instructions: clean with warm water and/or sex toy cleaner between uses. Dry with a soft cloth before storing.