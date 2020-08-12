Booty Sparks

Booty Sparks Red Heart Gem Anal Plug

$12.95

Red Hearts Add Sparkle & Romance To Anal Games! Nicely-weighted metal feels so good going in! Holds temperature to heat things up or give your lover chills! Give your wildest anal games some racy romance. These aluminum-alloy butt plugs feel so smooth as they slide inside, and look amazing when you flash the heart-shaped sparkly gem base. Enjoy the satisfying weight and size as-is, or heat them up or cool them down for toe-curling temperature play. Pick your favorite size and get ready to set off some fireworks! Super-satisfying metal alloy anal plug with heart-shaped gem base Nickel-free metal can be heated or cooled for extra thrills Tapered tip makes insertion smooth and easy Generous teardrop base with narrow neck Wide safety base flashes a sparkling heart-shaped faux gem Available in many sizes for all levels of play 3” Small Plug: 2” insertable length, 1” wide 3.5” Medium Plug: 2.5” insertable length, 1.3” wide 4” Large Plug: 3” insertable length, 1.6” wide Let your love sparkle! When you show off the Booty Sparks Red Heart Gem Anal Plug, you show off your sweetest, wildest, sexiest side! Made of the smoothest nickel-free metal alloy, this anal plug slides in with just a drop or two of lube. Once in, you’ll love the feel of its extra weight and the firmness of its surface. A narrow neck makes it easy to keep in place, even during your longest, most intense play sessions. And since metal holds temperature well, you can experiment with heating or cooling the plug for all sorts of erotic sensations! But let’s be honest: half the fun of wearing this anal plug is showing off its sparkling red heart-shaped gem. Put it in prior to play to give your lover a jaw-dropping reveal. If you’re really adventurous, it’s great for a risqué photo shoot, too! The Booty Sparks Red Heart Gem Anal Plug is available in multiple sizes for all levels of play. Choose your favorite or grab all three and train your way to anal expertise in style. After use, wash thoroughly with soap and water. Pat dry.