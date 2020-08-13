Booty Sparks

Booty Sparks Gem Anal Plug

$12.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

Product Description Give Your Backdoor Play Sparkle & Shine! Metal plugs hold temperature for hot thrills and cold chills! Anal play never looked or felt so good! Feel filled up and so stylish when you pop in one of these ultra-smooth aluminum alloy anal plugs. The metal holds onto heat or cold for thrilling temperature play. Tapered tips, a narrow neck, and a safety base make them ideal for bedroom games. At the bottom of each, you’ll find a shining gem that’s sure to surprise and delight your lover. Just choose your favorite size and gem color and play like an anal expert! Aluminum alloy metal butt plug with sparkly faux gem Ultra-smooth nickel free metal heats or cools for temperature play Tapered tip inserts easily; narrow neck keeps the plug in place Safety base decorated with sparkling faux gem Comes in multiple sizes for all levels of play Small: 2” insertable, 1” wide Medium: 2.5” insertable, 1.3” wide Large: 3” insertable, 1.6” wide Just choose your favorite size and the color of your sparkle! The Booty Sparks Gem Anal Plug instantly adds color, sparkle, and excitement to all your backdoor games. Each plug is made from a super-smooth nickel-free aluminum alloy that gets even slicker with lube. Use the tapered tip to slide it inside. Once there, the narrow neck and wide safety base keep it in place. The real fun begins when you bend over and let your lover catch a glimpse of the sparkly “gem” you’re wearing. The Booty Sparks Gem Anal Plugs make for a wild erotic surprise – whether you’re showing yours off in person or sending naughty pictures. Start with the smallest size, or order each one and train your way to the largest. You can also try cooling or heating your anal plug in cold or warm water for intense temperature play. After use, the plugs clean up easily with soap and water or toy cleaner.