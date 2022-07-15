SPANX

Booty Boost Yoga Pants

$98.00 $64.99

Size Info XS=0, S=2-4, M=6-8, L=10-12, XL=14-16. Details & Care Give your booty a lift in these flared pants built with sculpting performance fabric and a contoured waistband. Sweat-wicking, breathable and quick-drying, this flattering style is perfect for the gym, yoga and running errands. 32" inseam; 17" leg opening; 11" front rise; 12" back rise (size Medium) Pull-on style Hidden pocket in waistband Seamless front rise and sides Moisture-wicking fabric engineered for dryness and comfort 68% nylon, 32% elastane Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing Item #6601106 Free Shipping & Returns See more