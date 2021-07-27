SPANX

Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings

$98.00 $64.90

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care Look like you hit the gym before you even head out the door in sweat-wicking leggings that smooth all over with Slim-X® compression fabric. To make them even more flattering, the double-layer, dig-free waistband is contoured to create the illusion of a perkier rear. 22" inseam; 9" leg opening; 13" front rise; 16 1/2" back rise (size 2X) Elastic waist Cotton-lined gusset enhances comfort and breathability Moisture-wicking fabric dries quickly to keep you cool and comfortable Designed without a center seam for a smooth fit 60% nylon, 40% Lycra® spandex Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Active & Swim Item #5795541