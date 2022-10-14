Bootique

Dinosaur Dog & Cat Costume

$21.99 $11.00

At Petco

Description Your pet will feel like a dino straight out of Chew-rassic Park in this Dinosaur Costume from Bootique! A hook and loop closure makes it easy peasy to secure this costume for your pup or kitty during trick or treating, photoshoots, or greeting little goblins. - Dinosaur Dog & Cat Costume from Bootique - Chew-rassic Park - Fits dogs and cats - Hook and loop closure Specifications SKU 3566907 Primary Brand Bootique Days to Ship Ships Next Business Day