Torrid

Bootcut Wicking Active Yoga Pant With Pockets

$59.50 $44.62

Buy Now Review It

At Torrid

Curve-hugging active yoga pants maintain their shape thanks to the 4-way stretch fabric. A leg-lengthening bootcut hem hugs your thighs with a break at the knee. Matching style(s): Search 11847993 Thick waistband Wicking technology keeps you dry Flared leg Side pockets CONTENT + CARE Nylon/spandex Wash cold; dry flat Imported plus size activewear SIZE + FIT Model is 5'10", size 1 30" full length inseam