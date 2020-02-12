eufy

Boostiq Robovac 11s Max

$269.99 $179.99

All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to boast our strongest ever suction power (2000Pa Max) while maintaining quiet operation and a super-slim design (2.85”). BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean. A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** on hardwood floors with consistent, powerful suction at a volume no louder than a microwave. Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it’s always ready to clean. Unibody filter makes for easier cleaning and less maintenance. What You Get: RoboVac 11S MAX, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of unibody filter, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, welcome guide, and our worry-free 12-month warranty.