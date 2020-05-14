Tata Harper

Boosted Contouring Eye Balm

$215.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tata Harper

A Supernatural eye balm that targets sagging skin and undereye bags to restore a youthfully firm, lifted look. Best for loss of firmness/ elasticity, fine lines and wrinkles, and dryness. This multi-targeted formula includes 9 sources to lift and firm the look of skin, 11 sources to depuff, 14 sources to minimize the look of wrinkles, and 13 sources of vitamins and minerals.