Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
The Light Salon
Boost Advanced Led Light Therapy Face Mask
$495.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
More from The Light Salon
The Light Salon
Boost Led Face Mask
BUY
£395.00
The Light Salon
The Light Salon
Boost Led Face Mask
BUY
£395.00
The Light Salon
The Light Salon
Boost Advanced Led Light Therapy Face Mask
BUY
$495.00
Nordstrom
The Light Salon
Boost Led Face Mask
BUY
£395.00
The Light Salon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted