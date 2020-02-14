Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Paul Green
Boone Combat Boot
$529.00
$317.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A toothy lug sole intensifies the take-no-prisoners attitude of a combat-inspired boot updated with a convenient back zip closure.
Need a few alternatives?
Mango
Lace-up Leather Boots
$119.99
$59.99
from
Mango
BUY
Dr. Martens
Leona Temperley Boot
$170.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Dr Martens
Fur-lined Jadon
$190.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Dr. Martens
1460 Smooth
$139.95
from
Zappos
BUY
More from Paul Green
Paul Green
Bronx Lace-up Platform Boot
$529.00
$349.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Paul Green
Shearling Ankle Boot
£225.00
£109.00
from
Kurt Geiger
BUY
promoted
Paul Green
Patent Leather Loafers
$295.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
Paul Green
Chelsea Slip-on Loafer
$320.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Boots
Paul Green
Boone Combat Boot
$529.00
$317.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Coach
Evelyn Boot In Snakeskin
$395.00
$197.50
from
Coach
BUY
Simon Miller
High Raid Boot
$670.00
from
Simon Miller
BUY
Chloé
Adelie Python-effect Leather Ankle Boots
£980.00
£294.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted