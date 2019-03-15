Bookniture

Bookniture Book Stool

$89.00 $67.95

Buy Now Review It

At MoMA Store

This versatile lightweight and uniquely beautiful furniture has a patent pending origami structure that can hold a half-ton of weight (literally) yet folds into a book when not in use. Like many urban dwellers Hong Kong-based designer Mike Mak wished that he could have friends over in his small apartment without them having to sit on the floor. He needed extremely compact extra seats that took up no storage space and were easy to pull out and use. One day when he placed a honeycomb cardboard sample in an empty space in his bookshelf the idea of Bookniture came to him. It can be used as a seat side table bench (place two Booknitures side by side with a board on top) and stacked shelving. Includes a double-sided felt seat pad.