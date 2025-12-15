TeesByFin

Bookish Tote Bag

$15.50

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Filled with 100% Mulberry Silk and shelled with premium bamboo viscose, our Cozy Earth Comforter in Silk is ultra soft and luxurious to the touch. Featuring temperature-regulating benefits, with all-season breathability to help keep you cool in the summer and warm through the winter. Our Silk Comforter is beautiful enough to stand alone or the perfect insert for your favorite duvet with anchor loops on each corner so it won't shift around. DETAILS: Fabric Shell: 100% Premium viscose from bamboo fabric Filling: 100% Mulberry Silk – made exclusively for Cozy Earth