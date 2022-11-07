Emily Henry

Book Lovers

Set over one sizzling August, BOOK LOVERS is the new chemistry-filled 'rivals to lovers' romcom from New York Times #1 bestseller Emily Henry Nora is a cut-throat literary agent at the top of her game. Her whole life is books. Charlie is an editor with a gift for creating bestsellers. And he's Nora's work nemesis. Nora has been through enough break-ups to know she's the woman men date before they find their happy-ever-after.That's why Nora's sister has persuaded her to swap her desk in the city for a month's holiday in Sunshine Falls, North Carolina. It's a small town straight out of a romance novel, but instead of meeting sexy lumberjacks, handsome doctors or cute bartenders, Nora keeps bumping into...Charlie. She's no heroine. He's no hero. So can they take a page out of an entirely different book? Read more