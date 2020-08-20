Moleskine

Book Journal

$28.27

Buy Now Review It

MOLESKINE PASSION JOURNAL: Whatever your passion, plan your next steps & track your progress with a Moleskine Passion Journal, with notebook designs for cooking & recipes, books & reading, traveling, wedding planning, gardening, fitness, wine, & more. DURABLE COVER & ELASTIC CLOSURE: From tracking your workout goals & plans, to a reading log, recording recipes, or planning out your perfect garden or wedding, the leather-like Moleskine cover & ivory paper pages are perfect for recording your passion. GIFT QUALITY NOTEBOOKS: Moleskine planners, journals and notebooks come in hardcover or softcover and colors like black, red, blue, green and brown. The binding and cover have a durable finish, designed for daily journaling, writing and sketching. DELUXE QUALITY PAGES: Moleskine's thick, ivory paper pages in a hardcover Moleskine notebook, softcover Moleskine notebook, cahier or volant journal, or Moleskine planner are perfectly textured for writing with a ballpoint pen, fountain pen, or pencil. MOLESKINE QUALITY: We're dedicated to culture, travel, memory, imagination, & personal identity—both physical & digital. We bring this commitment to our notebooks, bags, apps & smart pens & notebooks. The Moleskine Book Journal lets you to keep a detailed record of every book you read. It features structured sections to capture your thoughts and impressions, and space to note down the quotes and passages that made you pause for thought along the way. Every book transports us to another place and time, into someone else's shoes and inside someone else's mind; use your Book Journal to map your unique journey through all the books you read. - Premium box with themed graphics related to your passion - Hard cover with themed debossing, rounded corners, elastic closure - 2 ribbon bookmarks - Double expandable inner pocket - Front endpaper with "in case of loss" notice - Ivory-coloured 70 g/m² acid-free paper - Tabbed sections to guide your note-taking - Themed introductory pages - Themed stickers to customize your journal - 400