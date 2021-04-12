SpearCraft

At Cratejoy

Lowest cost young adult book box since 2016! As seen in Oprah Magazine we are a monthly subscription box full of goodies that you can open in the comfort of your own home. We've taken the guess work out of finding your next read by always including a gorgeous new hardcover Young Adult novel, author swag, and handpicked goodies to unbox and enjoy all month long. All purchases are final sale. Exclusive handmade items made in house and items from local artists and shops! Support small business Subscribers earn loyalty bookworm points to redeem for savings on future boxes! We ship the last day of each month and renew the first day of each month so its easy to remember. Example December box renewal is 12/1 and December box shipment is 12/31, January renewal is 1/1 and January shipment is 1/31. New hardcover young adult ages 14+ book included each month valued at $17-$20. We are an inclusive book box showcasing all authors and genres throughout the year. We also proudly include diverse reads, authors of color and lbgtq+ authors. Throughout the year we include many different genres and are happy to support our authors of color, the lbgtq+ community, indie authors, and more! We are the lowest cost young adult book box on the market with out yearly subscription price of just $22.50 per box! Connect with other bookworms from across the world through bookstagram and our social media pages. We include inclusive contests, photo challenges, giveaways and more! We strive to have a supportive and inclusive book community where everyone is safe to share their love of books.