ABOUT THE FRAGRANCE This crisp, woody fragrance tips its hat to the Hemingways and Fitzgeralds of the world, conjuring the warmth of a quiet moment curled up with a good book. Its complex blend of sparkling bergamot, spicy cypress and creamy sandalwood results in an unexpectedly fresh scent. Commodity Book is part of the Black Collection which includes dark, moody and intense fragrances for him, for her and for you. Perfumer's Inspiration "My most cherished scent memories as a child were in the library experiencing real books which created a world of wonder and exploration. Living now in a technological world filled with iPads, Commodity Book takes you into the New York Public Library to recapture the experience of yesterday: turning the pages and breathing in the smell of dry paper mingling in with the open fresh air."—Ketrin Leka, Master Perfumer Top Notes Recognized immediately upon application of the perfume Virginian Cedarwood, Bois de Rose, Eucalyptus, Bergamot Mid Notes These “Heart notes” appear once the top notes evaporate Alaskan Cypress, Amyris, Amber Base Notes Final fragrance notes that appear once the top notes are completely evaporated Musk, Sandalwood, Velvet