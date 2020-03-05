Jiggy

Boobs

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Helm

The perfect gift for your best girlfriend, your mom, or yourself - this puzzle is a great gift that celebrates the diversity of feminine beauty. Dimensions 450 piece puzzle Puzzle dimensions: 12.6 x 16.8 inches Box dimensions: 5.6 x 5.6 x 6.4 inches Information on the Artist Julia Heffernan, based in Brooklyn, NY, is a freelance illustrator specializing in watercolor, digital illustrations and emojis.