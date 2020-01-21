Skip navigation!
Working Girls
Boob Pool Float
$60.00
$29.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Pay homage to the female form while basking in the sun on this pool float from Working Girls. Round float in a heavy-duty PVC with an easy-to-inflate valve system.
