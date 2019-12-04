Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Entertainment
Urban Outfitters
Boob Oracle
$16.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Fates looking perky with this boob-shaped oracle, featuring a floating die that will answer your questions when you shake it up. UO exclusive.
More from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Peekaboo Pup Pinch Bowl
$10.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Sloth Incense Holder
$8.00
$7.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Metcalf Plaid Padded Headband
C$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Perfection Pearl Flip Clip
$10.00
$6.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Entertainment
Knock Knock
Bathroom Guest Book
$15.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Amazon
Journey To The Heart: Daily Meditations
$12.34
from
Amazon
BUY
Amazon
Do What Feels Good
$29.99
$19.48
from
Amazon
BUY
Amazon
Mindfulness Cards: Simple Practices For Everyday Life
$15.26
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted